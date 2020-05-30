Motorsport Motorsport Austria to stage F1 season-opener in July The Spielberg circuit has also been given the green light to stage a second race the following weekend. AFP 30 May, 2020 18:36 IST Formula One's truncated coronavirus-hit season will finally get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 - Getty Images AFP 30 May, 2020 18:36 IST Formula One's truncated coronavirus-hit season will finally get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, the Austrian government announced on Saturday.The Spielberg circuit has also been given the green light to stage a second race the following weekend. “The two Formula One races on July 5 and 12 at Spielberg will be staged without spectators,” said the Austrian Health Minister.READ| Leclerc, Alonso latest big names to sign up for virtual Le Mans He added that the two races had been given the green light after F1 organisers “had presented a complete and professional plan” to combat the spread of COVID-19.The F1 season was thrown into chaos with the cancellation of the traditional curtain-raising Australian Grand Prix in March only hours before practice was due to begin.It was one of 10 races either cancelled or postponed, yet F1 boss Chase Carey has insisted that a 15-18 race season is still possible.But Silverstone's hopes of also staging back-to-back races after Austria are in the balance after the British government insisted that all arrivals in the country undergo a two-week quarantine period. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos