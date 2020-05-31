Home F1 Alonso 'an option' but Renault not rushing 2021 call Fernando Alonso is among the options Renault is considering for its spare seat for the 2021 Formula One season. Ben Spratt 31 May, 2020 18:35 IST Fernando Alonso quit F1 following the 2018 campaign. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 31 May, 2020 18:35 IST Renault is considering a second return for Fernando Alonso but will not rush a decision on its 2021 line-up, team principal Cyril Abiteboul has confirmed.The French outfit has a spare seat next year after Daniel Ricciardo sealed a move to McLaren.Talk has subsequently built of Alonso coming back to the team where he twice won the Formula One drivers' championship.The Spaniard departed Renault after his second triumph in 2006 but never again won the title, finishing third with Mercedes and then - after a two-year stint back at Renault - second on three occasions with Ferrari.Alonso quit F1 following the 2018 campaign, yet he later said he would not "close doors 100 per cent to anything in the future".Asked about the possibility of signing Alonso, Abiteboul told RMC: "It could be a lot of drivers. There are some nice drivers who will be available next year."The one you mentioned is an option."READ | Valtteri Bottas primed for 2020 Formula One title bid: Hakkinen The usual F1 driver carousel has started early in 2020, with the season yet to get under way due to the coronavirus pandemic.Besides Ricciardo's switch, Ferrari has already announced Sebastian Vettel's departure and the arrival of Carlos Sainz as his replacement.Abiteboul has been left bemused by the swift business and, in contrast, is determined to take his time.He added: "The only thing I can say for sure is that we're going to take the time to think about it. It's an extremely important decision."We didn't want to get into the kind of activism that there has been from Ferrari and McLaren, for reasons that are theirs."Quite frankly, deciding on a driver when the [2020] season hasn't even started, we thought it was a bit strange."This choice of driver is the last piece of the puzzle in our reconstruction. There is a huge importance of taking our time and making the right choice." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos