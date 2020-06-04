Le Mans 24-hour bike race to take place behind closed doors

The Le Mans 24-hour motorcycling endurance race, scheduled for August 29-30, will take place in front of empty stands, organisers announced Thursday.

“Given the current sanitary conditions, restricted travel between certain countries and French government instructions concerning events, the 43rd 24 Hours Motos will be held behind closed doors,” they said.

READ: Leclerc, Alonso latest big names to sign up for virtual Le Mans

The event was initially scheduled in April but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The motorcar version of the Le Mans 24-hour endurance race, one of the traditional highlights of the motor racing calendar, has been postponed from June to September 19-20.