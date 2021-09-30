Motorsport Motorsport Argentina Moto GP contract extended after COVID-19 cancellations Argentina will stay on the MotoGP calendar until 2025 after the race at the Termas de Rio Hondo track was cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19. Reuters 30 September, 2021 10:44 IST Argentina will stay on the Moto GP calendar until 2025 after the race at the Termas de Rio Hondo track was cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19. (FILE PHOTO) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 30 September, 2021 10:44 IST Argentina will stay on the Moto GP calendar until 2025 after the race at the Termas de Rio Hondo track was cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19, rights holders Dorna said on Wednesday.The circuit in the northern province of Santiago del Estero first hosted Moto GP in 2014."The three-year contract renewal...is fantastic news for MotoGP, showing once again the incredible level of interest in our sport across the territory," Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.The 2021 race was cancelled this month. The circuit suffered a major fire in February with pit and paddock buildings being rebuilt. Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :