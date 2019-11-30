Asia Road Racing Championship: Mixed day for Honda Racing India duo

It was a day of mixed fortunes for IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team in the Asia Production 250cc class of the final round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship here on Saturday.

The team’s top rider Rajiv Sethu was out of the top 15 front bunch in the morning qualifier but staged a strong comeback in Race 1 to finish 14th thus adding two more points to the lone Indian team’s kitty.

After qualifying 16th with a best lap time of 1:54.737s, Rajiv was quite determined to win points for his country. He quickly gained two positions in the first lap. He had his own up and down situation but finally closed it in the same position recording a total time of 19:16.421s.

However, the team’s other rider Senthil Kumar crashed out of the race in the opening lap with an aggressive cornering in the last turn. He breached the 1.55s mark for the first time on this circuit.

Despite a poor start, the 19-year-old rode aggressively to climb to 18th

after being pushed down to 27th. It looked good but the last

corner turned the tables against him. While overtaking two other

riders, Senthil had a low side and crashed out of the race.