Motorsport

Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone to face fraud trial next year

Ecclestone is accused of having made an “untrue or misleading” representation to the British tax authority between July 2013 and October 2016, according to the Crown Prosecution Service indictment.

Reuters
04 October, 2022 17:23 IST
04 October, 2022 17:23 IST
The 91-year-old former Formula One boss appeared in court over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the UK Government.

The 91-year-old former Formula One boss appeared in court over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the UK Government. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ecclestone is accused of having made an “untrue or misleading” representation to the British tax authority between July 2013 and October 2016, according to the Crown Prosecution Service indictment.

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was told in court on Tuesday he will face trial next year for a charge of tax fraud related to more than 400 million pounds ($454 million) of overseas assets.

The 91-year-old appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court accompanied by his wife Fabiana, having indicated a not guilty plea to one count of fraud by false representation at a hearing last month.

Ecclestone is accused of having made an “untrue or misleading” representation to the British tax authority between July 2013 and October 2016, according to the Crown Prosecution Service indictment.

The indictment says the British billionaire dishonestly told HM Revenue and Customs that he “established only a single trust” in favour of his daughters and that “other than the trust established for his daughters he was not the settlor nor beneficiary of any trust in or outside the UK”.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his trial, which is due to begin at the same court on Oct. 9, 2023.

Also Read
GoF1 Show: How does the Championship race look like after Singapore Grand Prix

Ecclestone was ousted as Formula One supremo in 2017 when U.S.-based Liberty Media took over the sport’s commercial rights.

He maintains an office in London but now spends most of his time abroad, with residences in Switzerland and Ibiza as well as a farm in Brazil. ($1 = 0.8808 pounds) 

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Slide shows

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Scenes from the Singapore Grand Prix

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us