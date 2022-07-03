British Grand Prix red flagged after massive crash during opening lap

The British Grand Prix was red-flagged after an opening-corner multi-car smash at Silverstone on Sunday.

As Max Verstappen pipped pole sitter Carlos Sainz to the first corner there was "carnage" behind with Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo hurtling upside down into the gravel.

George Russell's Mercedes, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and the Williams of Alex Albon were also involved.

As marshalls rushed to Zhou,m trapped inside his stricken car, the roadworthy members of the grid returned to the pits to wait for the re-start as a specialist crew attended Zhou who remained in his car.

He was safely lifted from his car and carried on a stretcher to an ambulance to take him to the medical centre.

Initial reports said he was conscious and unhurt.

"Carnage at turn one and sadly Alex is out," tweeted Williams.