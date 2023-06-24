Marco Bezzecchi won the Dutch MotoGP sprint race at Assen on Saturday ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Fabio Quartararo completed the podium after third-placed Brad Binder was demoted following a long lap penalty.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Bezzecchi wins Dutch MotoGP sprint race, Bagnaia second
- India vs Nepal LIVE: SAFF Championship 2023 score, Sunil Chhetri leads India’s attack, IND vs NEP, Indian football news
- Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- ENG 378/4, trail by 95 runs: Australia has taken the second new ball
- UFC: Josh Emmett says he is in ‘advantageous position’ ahead of fight against Ilia Topuria
- 2023 SAFF Championships: Kuwait takes giant leap towards semifinal after thumping win over Pakistan
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE