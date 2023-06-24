MagazineBuy Print

Bezzecchi wins Dutch MotoGP sprint race, Bagnaia second

Fabio Quartararo completed the podium after third-placed Brad Binder was demoted following a long lap penalty.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 19:27 IST , ASSEN

AFP
Team VR46’s Italian rider Marco Bezzechi won the sprint race at the Dutch MotoGP.
Team VR46’s Italian rider Marco Bezzechi won the sprint race at the Dutch MotoGP. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Team VR46’s Italian rider Marco Bezzechi won the sprint race at the Dutch MotoGP. | Photo Credit: AFP

Marco Bezzecchi won the Dutch MotoGP sprint race at Assen on Saturday ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Fabio Quartararo completed the podium after third-placed Brad Binder was demoted following a long lap penalty.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
