MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ferrari’s Vasseur says he talks to Hamilton at every F1 race

Hamilton won Formula Three and GP2 (now Formula Two) championships with Vasseur’s ART team in 2005 and 2006 before making a spectacular Formula One debut with McLaren in 2007.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 21:45 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur walks in the paddock ahead of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix.
Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur walks in the paddock ahead of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Denes Erdos/AP
infoIcon

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur walks in the paddock ahead of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Denes Erdos/AP

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has spoken about his friendship with Lewis Hamilton as Formula One waits for the seven-times world champion to sign a new contract with Mercedes.

Hamilton won Formula Three and GP2 (now Formula Two) championships with Vasseur’s ART team in 2005 and 2006 before making a spectacular Formula One debut with McLaren in 2007.

“I talk to him at every GP, he raced for me 20 years ago and we are still close,” Vasseur, who joined Ferrari in January, told Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper.

ALSO READ | De Vries to study negotiation at Harvard after losing F1 seat

“Clearly, if they (the media) see us together in the paddock, there’s a lot of fuss, but the relationship has remained.

“I don’t want to compare him to our drivers, it wouldn’t make sense.”

Hamilton, 38, was linked to Ferrari in paddock speculation earlier this year but the Briton has been clear he wants to stay at Mercedes.

Vasseur said Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could do better, as could the team as a whole in a so-far underwhelming season.

Red Bull has won every race and Ferrari is fourth overall, with just three podium finishes by Leclerc to show for its efforts.

“Charles didn’t expect a season like this and at the beginning he pushed more than he should, now he seems to have digested the situation better,” said Vasseur, who described the Monegasque as ‘impulsive’.

“If something does not go well he does not hold back. However, for his and the team’s sake, sometimes it’s best to calm down before speaking,” he added.

“Carlos is very consistent and for this he is a good reference for us.”

Vasseur said Ferrari halted wind tunnel work on this year’s car at the end of July but would be adding upgrades until Qatar or Austin in October.

He said some 25 new staff had been hired so far, one known to be Mercedes performance director Loic Serra, although none had yet started at Maranello.

Vasseur, his wife and youngest child will move to Bologna after the August break and the Frenchman said the situation at Ferrari was not at all what some had warned him to expect.

“If you have to make a decision, the process is very fast,” he said.

“When I was at Renault, for certain changes you had to wait for the executive committee to meet, days and days went by. Here a problem I pose in the morning can be answered in the afternoon.”

Related Topics

fred vasseur /

Ferrari /

Lewis Hamilton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The demise of Mohammed Habib a personal loss to me: Mohun Bagan legend Shyam Thapa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ferrari’s Vasseur says he talks to Hamilton at every F1 race
    Reuters
  3. Excited to see how Bumrah is going to come back, says L. Balaji 
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Getting used to some rule differences is part of the World Cup learning process for USA Basketball
    AP
  5. Durand Cup: FC Goa aiming for big win against Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Ferrari’s Vasseur says he talks to Hamilton at every F1 race
    Reuters
  2. British MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro wins in ‘dramatic last lap’, Bagnaia second
    AFP
  3. Teenager dies in accident at Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship; second such death in Chennai in 2023
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. First Formula E race had positive impact on Hyderabad’s economy
    Team Sportstar
  5. 2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix Highlights: Verstappen secures eighth consecutive win; Perez second, Leclerc third
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The demise of Mohammed Habib a personal loss to me: Mohun Bagan legend Shyam Thapa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ferrari’s Vasseur says he talks to Hamilton at every F1 race
    Reuters
  3. Excited to see how Bumrah is going to come back, says L. Balaji 
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Getting used to some rule differences is part of the World Cup learning process for USA Basketball
    AP
  5. Durand Cup: FC Goa aiming for big win against Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment