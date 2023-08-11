Formula 1: De Vries to study negotiation at Harvard after losing F1 seat

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries is heading to Harvard to study negotiation and leadership after losing his AlphaTauri Formula One seat to Australian Daniel Ricciardo.
The 28-year-old lasted just 10 races, without scoring a point, before being replaced at the Red Bull-owned team in July.
“I’ve never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn’t even finish high school,” he told the www.racingnews365.com website on Friday.
“But in September I’m going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, a little bit of studying. More because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things.”
De Vries was previously a reserve driver for Mercedes, whose team boss Toto Wolff is an executive fellow and guest lecturer at Harvard Business School.
The Austrian has helped teach MBA students a case study led by Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse entitled “Toto Wolff and the Mercedes Formula One Team”.
De Vries is not the only ex-F1 driver to be heading back to school.
Former Williams driver Nicholas Latifi announced last month he was starting an MBA course at the London Business School.
