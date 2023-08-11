MagazineBuy Print

Formula 1: De Vries to study negotiation at Harvard after losing F1 seat

The 28-year-old participated in just 10 races this season for AlphaTauri, without scoring a point, before being replaced at the team in July.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 18:18 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries ahead of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg.
FILE PHOTO: AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries ahead of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries is heading to Harvard to study negotiation and leadership after losing his AlphaTauri Formula One seat to Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

The 28-year-old lasted just 10 races, without scoring a point, before being replaced at the Red Bull-owned team in July.

“I’ve never studied before in my life, in fact, I didn’t even finish high school,” he told the www.racingnews365.com website on Friday.

ALSO READ: F1: Verstappen’s dominance makes a third straight driver’s title look like a formality

“But in September I’m going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and Leadership, a little bit of studying. More because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things.”

De Vries was previously a reserve driver for Mercedes, whose team boss Toto Wolff is an executive fellow and guest lecturer at Harvard Business School.

The Austrian has helped teach MBA students a case study led by Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse entitled “Toto Wolff and the Mercedes Formula One Team”.

De Vries is not the only ex-F1 driver to be heading back to school.

Former Williams driver Nicholas Latifi announced last month he was starting an MBA course at the London Business School. 

