MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

First Formula E race had positive impact on Hyderabad’s economy

The economic study conducted by Nielsen Sports Analysis calculated an USD 83.7 million uplift to Hyderabad’s economy as a result of the race in February.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 14:29 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jean-Eric Vergne with the Hyderabad E-Prix winning trophy, during the award ceremony after the Greenko Hyderabad E-prix in Hyderabad.
Jean-Eric Vergne with the Hyderabad E-Prix winning trophy, during the award ceremony after the Greenko Hyderabad E-prix in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Jean-Eric Vergne with the Hyderabad E-Prix winning trophy, during the award ceremony after the Greenko Hyderabad E-prix in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Formula E’s first-ever race in India, the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, hosted in collaboration with the Telangana government, delivered an economic impact of nearly USD 84 million, according to a report.

The economic study conducted by Nielsen Sports Analysis calculated an USD 83.7 million uplift to Hyderabad’s economy as a result of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s debut race in India on February 11.

More than 31,000 people attended or supported the race event, with the majority (59 per cent) coming from outside of Hyderabad and generating significant inward investment into the local economy, a press release said.

Formula E’s only double champion, Jean-Éric Vergne won the highly competitive race, watched live in more than 150 countries around the world and attended by a host of dignitaries.

“The first Formula E race in India delivered thrilling entertainment for attending fans and viewers tuning in around the world while making a hugely positive impact on Hyderabad’s local and regional economy,” said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E.

“My team at Formula E is working incredibly hard to secure the commitments necessary that would enable us to return next season and deliver an even bigger event, with greater economic impact. I’m hopeful this will happen and we will race in Hyderabad in early 2024. Stay tuned.”

- With inputs from PTI

Related Topics

Formula E /

Hyderabad E Prix /

Jean-Eric Vergne

Latest on Sportstar

  1. First Formula E race had positive impact on Hyderabad’s economy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan hockey team arrives in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy, crosses Wagah border into India
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Paris Olympics: Riverside booksellers refuse to budge for 2024 Summer Games ceremony
    AFP
  4. Women’s World Cup: Colombia insists Linda Caicedo is fit for final group game following health scares
    AP
  5. WATCH | I never play for spot, always play for team’s success, says Shardul
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. First Formula E race had positive impact on Hyderabad’s economy
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix Highlights: Verstappen secures eighth consecutive win; Perez second, Leclerc third
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dennis becomes Britain’s first Formula E champion
    Reuters
  4. 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty
    Reuters
  5. Formula One postpones tyre blanket ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. First Formula E race had positive impact on Hyderabad’s economy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan hockey team arrives in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy, crosses Wagah border into India
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Paris Olympics: Riverside booksellers refuse to budge for 2024 Summer Games ceremony
    AFP
  4. Women’s World Cup: Colombia insists Linda Caicedo is fit for final group game following health scares
    AP
  5. WATCH | I never play for spot, always play for team’s success, says Shardul
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment