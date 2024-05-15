MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Alex Albon signs new long-term deal with Williams

The 28-year-old London-born Thai driver, who replaced George Russell at Williams in 2022, had been linked with a move to Mercedes to replace seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Published : May 15, 2024 16:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Williams Racing Formula One F1 driver Alex Albon speaks to members of the media while attending the Williams FW46 car unveiling and launch event ahead of the 2024 F1 season.
FILE PHOTO: Williams Racing Formula One F1 driver Alex Albon speaks to members of the media while attending the Williams FW46 car unveiling and launch event ahead of the 2024 F1 season. | Photo Credit: Mike Segar/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Williams Racing Formula One F1 driver Alex Albon speaks to members of the media while attending the Williams FW46 car unveiling and launch event ahead of the 2024 F1 season. | Photo Credit: Mike Segar/ REUTERS

Alexander Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old London-born Thai driver, who replaced George Russell at Williams in 2022, had been linked with a move to Mercedes with seven-times F1 champion Lewis Hamilton set to depart the Brackley-based team for Ferrari in 2025.

Albon’s previous deal was set to expire next year. Williams did not provide the details on the length of the new deal.

“I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people,” Albon said in a statement.

“It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract.

ALSO READ: Sanchez joins Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren

“The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

With two podiums to his name since his F1 debut in 2019, the former Red Bull driver is yet to open his score in the drivers championship this season.

“We are delighted to secure Alex’s long-term future with Williams Racing,” Williams Team Principal James Vowles said.

“He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

“Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Alexander Albon /

Williams /

George Russell /

James Vowles

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich gives contracts to trio of promising teenagers
    AP
  2. Neeraj Chopra at Federation Cup 2024, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Kishore Jena, Manu also in action in men’s javelin throw final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arjun outplays Safarli in Sharjah Masters
    PTI
  4. Semenya hopes ‘important day’ at European rights court paves way for non-discrimination
    AFP
  5. FIFA moves toward ending football tradition and letting league games be staged in other countries
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Alex Albon signs new long-term deal with Williams
    Reuters
  2. F1: FIA’s first CEO Robyn to leave after 18 months
    Reuters
  3. U.S. House judiciary chairman probes F1’s Andretti rejection
    Reuters
  4. McLaren’s Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first F1 win
    Reuters
  5. Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen ties Alain Prost’s record with 6th pole-winning run to open an F1 season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich gives contracts to trio of promising teenagers
    AP
  2. Neeraj Chopra at Federation Cup 2024, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Kishore Jena, Manu also in action in men’s javelin throw final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arjun outplays Safarli in Sharjah Masters
    PTI
  4. Semenya hopes ‘important day’ at European rights court paves way for non-discrimination
    AFP
  5. FIFA moves toward ending football tradition and letting league games be staged in other countries
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment