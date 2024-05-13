MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP India dropped, Kazakhstan replaces it in 2024 calendar: Reports

The MotoGP championship made a much-anticipated visit to Buddh International Circuit last year as part of its expansion in South Asia.

Published : May 13, 2024 17:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Marco Bezzecchi won the previous edition of the Indian Grand Prix at the Budh International Circuit.
FILE PHOTO: Marco Bezzecchi won the previous edition of the Indian Grand Prix at the Budh International Circuit. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marco Bezzecchi won the previous edition of the Indian Grand Prix at the Budh International Circuit. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

MotoGP is set to cancel the Indian Grand Prix in 2024 and have its September slot taken by the postponed Kazakhstan Grand Prix instead, according to Autosport.

The championship made a much-anticipated visit to Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of Delhi last year as part of its expansion in South Asia, with the race running smoothly despite several hiccups and visa issues in the run-up to the event.

However, there has been uncertainty about the second edition of the Indian Grand Prix, with local reports suggesting that promoter Fairstreet Sports hasn’t paid its dues to certain vendors, including Dorna.

Although the decision has been made, an official announcement will not come until after May 20 once the deadline for India’s payments has passed.

ALSO READ | French MotoGP: Jorge Martin extends championship lead with a thrilling win

MotoGP will instead stage the inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix on September 20-22, with the event having been postponed from its original June date due to flooding in the region.

The series had originally revealed a record breaking 22-round calendar for 2024, but the cancellation of first the Argentina GP and now the India race has brought the number back down to 20.

Kazakhstan’s postponement from its original June slot has opened up a three-week gap between the Italian GP at Mugello and the Dutch TT at Assen, before a second three-week gap follows the German GP at the start of July.

