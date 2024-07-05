MotoGP returns to India in 2025 after Uttar Pradesh signs agreement with Dorna Sports

In a major boost for sports tourism in India, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, has signed a groundbreaking agreement with Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder for the motorcycling sport of Grand Prix (MotoGP) racing championship.

The agreement guarantees the annual hosting of the MotoGP race event at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, from 2025 onwards.

This historic partnership marks a significant step for Uttar Pradesh as it enters the global sporting arena. The annual MotoGP event is expected to attract visitors worldwide and generate substantial economic growth across tourism, hospitality, and other sectors.

The agreement was signed between Invest UP, the state’s investment promotion agency, and Dorna Sports S.L. A high-level executive committee has also been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to oversee the entire MotoGP event.

Dorna Sports, with its extensive experience in organizing MotoGP events worldwide, will ensure the successful execution of each race. As a key player in motorcycle racing, Dorna Sports manages 34 races across 19 countries, reaching over 3 billion viewers. Founded in 1988, they manage sponsorships, broadcasting, and ticketing for major championships such as MotoGP. This collaboration between the Uttar Pradesh government and Dorna Sports signifies the state’s proactive approach to fostering partnerships that drive economic and cultural prosperity.

Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to hosting MotoGP aligns with its broader vision of positioning the state as a preferred destination for international events and investments. This initiative is expected to unlock significant economic benefits and elevate Uttar Pradesh’s standing on the global stage, he further added.