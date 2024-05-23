MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Carlos Sainz no longer in running for Mercedes seat: Report

Sainz is seeking clarity on his next move in the coming weeks, but Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff continues to evaluate the performance of rising junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Published : May 23, 2024 22:32 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Sainz is being replaced at Ferrari by the seven-time world champion Hamilton.
FILE PHOTO: Sainz is being replaced at Ferrari by the seven-time world champion Hamilton. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sainz is being replaced at Ferrari by the seven-time world champion Hamilton. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz reportedly is no longer under consideration to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Sainz is seeking clarity on his next move in the coming weeks, but Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff continues to evaluate the performance of rising junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

“Why isn’t Carlos Sainz going to Mercedes? That conversation has already been had as I understand it and the timescale Mercedes are working towards in terms of making their decision doesn’t fit with what Carlos Sainz wants himself,” Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater said, per F1.com.

“He wants his contract situation sorted in the next few weeks rather than months.”

Max Verstappen has been the subject of constant rumors tied to Mercedes’ second seat, but Red Bull repeatedly has dismissed them while Verstappen has said he intends to honour his contract that runs through 2028.

Several veteran drivers also have been mentioned as possible options to race alongside George Russell if Wolff looks for a one-year stopgap in 2025. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Antonelli is going through a rigorous private testing program to get him familiarized with F1 speed and machinery.

“If Mercedes cannot get Verstappen, my understanding is Kimi Antonelli will have that seat next year,” Slater said. “That means you can discount some of the other names mentioned. Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, even Valtteri Bottas. Kimi Antonelli only turns 18 in August but might he even be in F1 this year? There’s that potential.

“However, he is in a position if Mercedes cannot get Verstappen to be driving alongside George Russell in 2025. That one probably not decided until August or September.”

Sainz is being replaced at Ferrari by the seven-time world champion Hamilton, whose move from Mercedes rocked the Formula 1 world in February. A three-time F1 race winner, Sainz has reportedly received an offer from Audi but may be holding out to see if Red Bull moves on from Sergio Perez after this season.

“It’s been hot and cold, hot and cold, in terms of the signals he’s been getting from Red Bull,” Slater said. “Is it in the balance?

“Interestingly I have heard that the point for Sainz’s people is not (Red Bull director) Helmut Marko anymore, it’s now (team principal) Christian Horner. That could be good news for Perez. Perez has been supportive of Christian Horner during all of his issues. If you had to force me to put someone in that seat alongside Verstappen it would be Perez.”

Related Topics

Carlos Sainz /

Lewis Hamilton /

Mercedes /

Toto Wolff /

Max Verstappen /

George Russell /

Sebastian Vettel /

Sergio Perez /

Helmut Marko /

Christian Horner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carlos Sainz no longer in running for Mercedes seat: Report
    Reuters
  2. Ten Hag vows to save Manchester United project by winning FA Cup
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 23: Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli on RCB’s IPL 2024 season: When chips were down, we started to play for our self-respect
    PTI
  5. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score and match updates, RIY v NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo to play tonight?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Carlos Sainz no longer in running for Mercedes seat: Report
    Reuters
  2. F1: Technical head Symonds leaves FOM for Andretti Cadillac
    Reuters
  3. Imola GP, Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
    AP
  4. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Verstappen equals Senna’s record eight poles in a row
    Reuters
  5. F1 Imola GP LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carlos Sainz no longer in running for Mercedes seat: Report
    Reuters
  2. Ten Hag vows to save Manchester United project by winning FA Cup
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 23: Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli on RCB’s IPL 2024 season: When chips were down, we started to play for our self-respect
    PTI
  5. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score and match updates, RIY v NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo to play tonight?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment