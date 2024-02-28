MagazineBuy Print

F1: Horner very important to Red Bull’s success, says Verstappen

Horner was due to return to Bahrain on Wednesday, with a decision from Red Bull Austria expected imminently, although the British-based team have no control over the process.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 20:49 IST , SAKHIR, Bahrain

Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 21, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 21, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 21, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Triple world champion Max Verstappen acknowledged the importance of Red Bull boss Christian Horner to Formula One’s dominant team as the sport waited on Wednesday for news about the Briton’s future at the helm.

An investigation into the conduct of Formula One’s longest-serving principal, and husband of former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, was announced this month after allegations by a female employee.

Horner has denied the undisclosed allegations and has continued to carry out his regular duties, including appearing at the team’s car launch and a news conference during pre-season testing.

“I think he’s very important, otherwise he wouldn’t be in that position for such a long time,” Verstappen told reporters at the Sakhir circuit when asked how the situation might affect his title chances.

“Let’s say if your team boss disappears for whatever reason for one or two races, not much is going to happen, because everyone is in their role, and they know what they have to do in the short term.

“But it’s all about people management over time. And then, of course, things will start to be different, if one of the leaders starts to not be there any more.

“But we are not thinking like that...we just trust the process that we are in as a team, of course, to see what the outcome will be.”

Verstappen said he and the team, who won 21 of 22 races last season, were focused on performance and excited to start the season.

The 26-year-old Dutch driver is chasing his fourth successive championship.

Horner was due to return to the Gulf kingdom on Wednesday, with a decision from Red Bull Austria expected imminently, although the British-based team have no control over the process.

