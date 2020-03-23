Home F1 Coronavirus outbreak: Azerbaijan GP latest F1 race to be postponed Azerbaijan GP is the eighth F1 race to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Australian, Bahrain, Vietnam, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GP are the other races that have been cancelled. Team Sportstar 23 March, 2020 17:03 IST Azerbaijan GP, which was scheduled to be held in the first weekend of June, has now been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 23 March, 2020 17:03 IST The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced on Monday. It is the eighth and latest race of the 2020 season to be postponed due to the pandemic. Officials from the Baku City Circuit said: "The postponement was agreed upon after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic."This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities."So far, the Australian, Bahrain, Vietnam, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish, Monaco and Azerbaijan races have been cancelled. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos