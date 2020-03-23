Coronavirus outbreak: Azerbaijan GP latest F1 race to be postponed

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced on Monday. It is the eighth and latest race of the 2020 season to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Officials from the Baku City Circuit said: "The postponement was agreed upon after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic.

"This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities."

So far, the Australian, Bahrain, Vietnam, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish, Monaco and Azerbaijan races have been cancelled.