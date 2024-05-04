MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Verstappen wins sprint race at Miami Grand Prix

The reigning three-time World Champion and current championship leader, is looking for a third straight Grand Prix victory at Miami.

Published : May 04, 2024 22:36 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in action during the sprint race in Miami.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in action during the sprint race in Miami. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in action during the sprint race in Miami. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Miami Grand Prix’s sprint race on Saturday finishing a full 3.3 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The reigning three-time World Champion and current championship leader, who is looking for a third straight Grand Prix victory at Miami on Sunday, led from pole and was never challenged after a chaotic opening lap.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was third as Red Bull, the world champions, gave themselves a points boost ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole

Dutchman Verstappen held off Leclerc’s strong start to secure his place at the front but there was plenty of action and incident in the middle of the pack.

Haas’s Kevin Magnussen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton jousted hard but in the end the Dane picked up three penalties, adding 25 seconds to his time, after frequently leaving the track and gaining advantage.

Hamilton also received a penalty, leaving him outside the points positions in 16th after speeding in the pit lane.

The safety car was brought out after the first lap which saw a start line incident involving Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Lando Norris.

But away from those skirmishes, it was business as usual for Verstappen, who adds another eight points to his season tally with the victory.

ALSO READ | Formula One: Sanchez joins Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren

“I think my engine wasn’t good in the start and so then I had to speed it a bit, luckily everything worked out in turn one,” said Verstappen.

“Then we had the safety car just to calm things down a bit after that. Steadily we could increase the gap a little bit, but it wasn’t entirely perfect so we still have a bit of work to do,” he added.

“We can still fine tune the car a little bit, so hopefully we can improve for later on in qualifying and especially for tomorrow in the race”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Red Bull Racing /

Max Verstappen /

Miami Grand Prix /

Ferrari /

Charles Leclerc

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Austria midfielder Schlager to miss Euros with ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. F1: Verstappen wins sprint race at Miami Grand Prix
    AFP
  3. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 133/6 (12); Dinesh Karthik takes the attack to bowlers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli reclaims lead from Ruturaj Gaikwad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Verstappen wins sprint race at Miami Grand Prix
    AFP
  2. Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole
    Reuters
  3. Formula One: Sanchez joins Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren
    Reuters
  4. F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death
    AP
  5. Red Bull confirms legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey to leave team after 2024 season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Austria midfielder Schlager to miss Euros with ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. F1: Verstappen wins sprint race at Miami Grand Prix
    AFP
  3. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 133/6 (12); Dinesh Karthik takes the attack to bowlers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli reclaims lead from Ruturaj Gaikwad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment