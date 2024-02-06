MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 commission approves sprint format changes

The teams, along with Formula One Management and the governing FIA, agreed to reorder the sessions on sprint weekends so that Friday has one free practice followed by a sprint qualifying ‘shootout’.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 08:28 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Formula One driver Alex Albon, of Williams Racing during a sprint race.
FILE PHOTO: Formula One driver Alex Albon, of Williams Racing during a sprint race. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Formula One driver Alex Albon, of Williams Racing during a sprint race. | Photo Credit: AP

Formula One teams agreed changes to the sprint format on Monday to make race weekends easier to follow.

The teams, along with Formula One Management and the governing FIA, agreed to reorder the sessions on sprint weekends so that Friday has one free practice followed by a sprint qualifying ‘shootout’.

The 100km race will then be held on Saturday morning before qualifying for the main Sunday grand prix.

Last year saw qualifying for the grand prix on Friday with sprint qualifying and the standalone race filling Saturday’s schedule.

ALSO READ | Red Bull investigates team boss Horner over allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

The changes will be submitted to the FIA’s World Motorsport Council on Feb. 28 for formal approval. The 24-race season, starting in Bahrain on March 2, has six scheduled sprint weekends.

The Commission also agreed at the meeting in London to increase the power unit allocation to four per driver for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The drag reduction system (DRS) activation for the race will also be one lap after the start rather than two.

Related stories

Related Topics

Formula One /

FIA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 commission approves sprint format changes
    Reuters
  2. NBA set to play on an LED glass court for some All-Star weekend events
    AP
  3. Manchester United’s Martinez out for eight weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Foden hits hat-trick as Man City fight back to beat Brentford 3-1
    Reuters
  5. ‘Sentiment’ and ‘never give up attitude’ the pillars behind Osasuna’s recent success, says club vice-president
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 commission approves sprint format changes
    Reuters
  2. Red Bull investigates team boss Horner over allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
    Reuters
  3. Hamilton’s ‘childhood dream’ fuelled shock Ferrari switch
    AFP
  4. From Hamilton to Schumacher: The biggest driver moves in Formula One history
    Team Sportstar
  5. Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 commission approves sprint format changes
    Reuters
  2. NBA set to play on an LED glass court for some All-Star weekend events
    AP
  3. Manchester United’s Martinez out for eight weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Foden hits hat-trick as Man City fight back to beat Brentford 3-1
    Reuters
  5. ‘Sentiment’ and ‘never give up attitude’ the pillars behind Osasuna’s recent success, says club vice-president
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment