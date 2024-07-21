MagazineBuy Print

F1: No false hope for Verstappen as McLaren sets pole pace for Hungarian Grand Prix

The triple world champion, winner of seven races so far this season, will start third on Sunday at a track where overtaking can be tricky.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 08:03 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Third-placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attends the press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 20, 2024, in Budapest, Hungary.
Third-placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attends the press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 20, 2024, in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Third-placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attends the press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 20, 2024, in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula One leader Max Verstappen said Red Bull needed to do more work on its car after McLaren locked out the front row in an eventful Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The triple world champion, winner of seven races so far this season, will start third on Sunday at a track where overtaking can be tricky.

“I mean, for sure they (upgrades introduced in Hungary) work, but we’re still not first, right? So we need more. It’s as simple as that,” the Dutch driver told reporters.

He admitted his frustration, which was evident on his last flying lap when he banged the steering wheel as he crossed the line.

“I think looking back at my qualifying, I was very happy with the laps, but balance-wise, everything is really on the edge. I’m pushing as hard as I can,” he said.

“I feel like I probably push harder than I did last year, but it’s just not coming any more to have these great lap times. So I guess it just means that we are a bit slower. So we have work to do. Simple as that.”

Verstappen won 19 races last year, as Red Bull won all but one of the 22 in the most dominant season on record.

This season Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren have all won and a total of six different drivers have stood on top of the podium in 12 races.

ALSO READ: Hungarian GP - Perez faces huge task after another Saturday nightmare crash

McLaren now appears to have the quickest car.

“We’ll try our very best. Try to have a good, stable balance with the car. And I hope if I find that, that I can follow them,” Verstappen said of the McLarens, with Lando Norris on pole and Oscar Piastri second.

“But I don’t know. I mean, honestly, my long runs have been OK, but nothing fantastic or special. I think it’s better to be realistic than sitting here and spreading false hope.”

Verstappen did not take part in the last two minutes, after the pitlane reopened following Yuki Tsunoda’s crash in the RB, and the champion explained that there had been no point going out again.

“I didn’t want to drive anymore. I had no tyres, so they were used, so I was never going to improve. So there was no point for me to be in the pit lane waiting.”

