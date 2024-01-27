MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Ferrari adds Bearman to its Formula One reserve roster

The 18-year-old Formula Two driver joins ex-F1 racer Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman who are both taking part in the World Endurance Championship.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 19:22 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: This season has a record 24 Grands Prix, some of them clashing with the world endurance calendar, and Bearman (No. 8) will be present at those that feature F2 on the support programme.
File Photo: This season has a record 24 Grands Prix, some of them clashing with the world endurance calendar, and Bearman (No. 8) will be present at those that feature F2 on the support programme. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: This season has a record 24 Grands Prix, some of them clashing with the world endurance calendar, and Bearman (No. 8) will be present at those that feature F2 on the support programme. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ferrari has added British teenager Oliver Bearman to its roster of Formula One reserve drivers ready to step in for race regulars Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz.

The 18-year-old Formula Two driver joins ex-F1 racer Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman who are both taking part in the World Endurance Championship.

This season has a record 24 Grands Prix, some of them clashing with the world endurance calendar, and Bearman will be present at those that feature F2 on the support programme.

ALSO READ: Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren F1 team

Leclerc’s younger brother Arthur, 23, has joined as a development driver alongside Italians Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon, with all three working in the simulator at Maranello when not racing in Italian GT and world endurance.

Ferrari IS carrying out a three-day tyre test with Pirelli at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya next week using last year’s SF23 car and the 2022 F1-75. Bearman will drive the latter on Wednesday.

Leclerc will have his first taste of a Formula One car when he drives the F1-75 on Monday.

Related Topics

Ferrari /

Carlos Sainz /

Charles Leclerc

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gani’s defiant knock gives Bihar lead against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. F1: Ferrari adds Bearman to its Formula One reserve roster
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan gets into record books as Tamil Nadu amasses giant lead over Chandigarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  5. If Alexis doesn’t get you, Felix will: The sibling stars taking the table tennis world by storm
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Ferrari adds Bearman to its Formula One reserve roster
    Reuters
  2. Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren F1 team
    Reuters
  3. Ferrari extends Leclerc’s contract beyond 2024
    Reuters
  4. AlphaTauri changes name to Visa Cash App RB F1 team
    Reuters
  5. Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 2026 on 10-year deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Gani’s defiant knock gives Bihar lead against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. F1: Ferrari adds Bearman to its Formula One reserve roster
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan gets into record books as Tamil Nadu amasses giant lead over Chandigarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  5. If Alexis doesn’t get you, Felix will: The sibling stars taking the table tennis world by storm
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment