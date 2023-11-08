MagazineBuy Print

F1 stewards defer Haas review hearing of US Grand Prix to Thursday

The stewards said in a statement that the delay was to allow stewards “to independently consider the submissions made”.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 22:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg during the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg during the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg during the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Formula One stewards have deferred from Wednesday to Thursday a virtual hearing into a petition by the Haas team to review, and potentially change, the results of the U.S. Grand Prix weeks after the event.

The stewards said in a statement that the delay was to allow stewards “to independently consider the submissions made”.

Haas, now bottom of the championship standings, sought the review during last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix because it believes some rivals exceeded track limits without sanction in the Oct. 22 race.

The hearing will reconvene at 1400GMT (1930IST) on Thursday to decide whether a “significant and relevant new element was discovered that was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision(s) petitioned to be reviewed”.

It will move on to a second stage only if such an element is discovered.

Representatives of Aston Martin, Williams and champions Red Bull were summoned to the virtual hearing.

Williams driver Alex Albon, who ended up ninth in Austin, was one of several drivers who allegedly committed track limits breaches at turn six without penalty.

Haas had Nico Hulkenberg finish 11th in the race but a five second penalty for Albon would lift the German into the final scoring position.

Stewards said at the time that based on the video footage available, which did not include CCTV, the evidence was not accurate or consistent enough to be sure Albon had gone over the white line.

Red Bull’s involvement would appear to relate to Sergio Perez, fourth in the grand prix won by team mate Max Verstappen, while Canadian Lance Stroll was Aston Martin’s only finisher in seventh place.

