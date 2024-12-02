 />
Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen says he ’lost all respect’ for George Russell after penalty in qualifying

Verstappen was 0.055 of a second faster than Russell in Saturday’s qualifying but a stewards’ inquiry gave him a one-place penalty for driving “unnecessarily slowly” in an incident with Russell, who moved up to first on the grid.

Published : Dec 02, 2024 09:43 IST , LUSAIL - 2 MINS READ

AP
Max Verstappen and George Russell attends the press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar.
Max Verstappen and George Russell attends the press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Max Verstappen and George Russell attends the press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen said Sunday he “lost all respect” for Mercedes driver George Russell after an incident between them in qualifying cost him pole position on the grid for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen was 0.055 of a second faster than Russell in Saturday’s qualifying but a stewards’ inquiry gave him a one-place penalty for driving “unnecessarily slowly” in an incident with Russell, who moved up to first on the grid.

Russell complained over the radio that it was “super dangerous” that he’d had to avoid Verstappen ahead of him. Both were summoned to a stewards’ inquiry and Verstappen was sharply critical Sunday of Russell’s approach to the incident.

“Honestly, very disappointing because I think we’re all here, we respect each other a lot and, of course, I’ve been in that (race stewards’) meeting room many times in my life, in my career, with people that have raced and I’ve never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard,” Verstappen said after Sunday’s race. “For me, I lost all respect.”

ALSO READ | Max Verstappen wins action-packed race after Lando Norris penalised

Verstappen suggested he’d been going slowly so as not to impede other drivers.

“I think that’s the first time that in a slow lap someone has been penalized. While, actually, I just tried to be nice. So maybe I shouldn’t be nice,” he said.

The penalty had almost no impact on Sunday’s race as Verstappen overtook Russell into the first corner and went on to take his ninth win of a title-winning season.

“It was a pretty simple overtake for him, which was a bit frustrating for us,” Russell said. “We know Max is a fighter and is aggressive. I expect no different, and I really wanted to go out there and fight with him today.”

Russell finished the race fourth, with a five-second penalty for dropping too far behind the car in front during a safety car period.

