F1

Mick Schumacher to test for Mercedes in Spain

The 24-year-old German lost his race seat at U.S.-owned Haas at the end of last season and is now reserve to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.

Reuters
London 01 June, 2023 07:16 IST
London 01 June, 2023 07:16 IST
Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher.

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

The 24-year-old German lost his race seat at U.S.-owned Haas at the end of last season and is now reserve to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.

Mick Schumacher will return to the track in a Formula One car for a Pirelli tyre test at the Circuit de Catalunya with Mercedes next week after Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old German, son of seven-time world champion Michael, lost his race seat at U.S.-owned Haas at the end of last season and is now reserve to also seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.

The test, on Tuesday and Wednesday, will be his first in a 2023 car.

Also Read
Revitalized Alonso gives Spaniards hope of ending winning drought at home in F1

“After the Grand Prix weekend, Mick will also get his first real-world taste of the W14 (car) on the second day of the Pirelli tyre test,” said team boss Toto Wolff.

“He has done a great job with the team so far, working hard back in the simulator and giving valuable input trackside.”

Russell will drive the car on Tuesday.

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix - in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us