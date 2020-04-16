F1

Rosberg: Small teams and cost-cutting essential to F1's future

With the Formula One season disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, Nico Rosberg believes keeping the middle of the grid going is vital to the sport's survival.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 April, 2020 11:17 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 April, 2020 11:17 IST
Rosberg: Small teams and cost-cutting essential to F1's future
WATCH: Max Verstappen tests Dutch GP's Zandvoort track
Formula One: Season preview
Toto Wolff hopeful Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes stay
 More Videos
The media always supports the young guy, that's difficult to accept, says Alain Prost
Hungarian GP Preview
Silverstone is the most legendary track, says Rosberg
F1: Canadian Grand Prix a welcome distraction for Vettel and Ferrari
F1 legend Niki Lauda: A story of fire and ice
On this Day: Twenty five years since Ayrton Senna's fatal crash at Imola
Charles Leclerc
Chinese Grand Prix: Leclerc, Vettel and Hamilton eye glory in F1's 1000th race
Valtteri Bottas wins Australian Grand Prix