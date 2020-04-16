F1 Rosberg: Small teams and cost-cutting essential to F1's future With the Formula One season disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, Nico Rosberg believes keeping the middle of the grid going is vital to the sport's survival. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2020 11:17 IST Team Sportstar 16 April, 2020 11:17 IST Rosberg: Small teams and cost-cutting essential to F1's future WATCH: Max Verstappen tests Dutch GP's Zandvoort track Formula One: Season preview Toto Wolff hopeful Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes stay More Videos The media always supports the young guy, that's difficult to accept, says Alain Prost Hungarian GP Preview Silverstone is the most legendary track, says Rosberg F1: Canadian Grand Prix a welcome distraction for Vettel and Ferrari F1 legend Niki Lauda: A story of fire and ice On this Day: Twenty five years since Ayrton Senna's fatal crash at Imola Chinese Grand Prix: Leclerc, Vettel and Hamilton eye glory in F1's 1000th race Valtteri Bottas wins Australian Grand Prix