French ex-F1 driver Patrick Tambay dies at 73

Patrick Tambay, who won two Grands Prix for Ferrari in the 1980s, died after a long illness at the age of 73, his family announced on Sunday.

AFP
Paris 04 December, 2022 18:42 IST
Patrick Tambay poses for a photograph at London in August, 1979.

Patrick Tambay poses for a photograph at London in August, 1979. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

French ex-Formula One driver Patrick Tambay, who won two Grands Prix for Ferrari in the 1980s, has died after a long illness at the age of 73, his family announced on Sunday.

Tambay, who had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, had spells with the Theodore, McLaren and Renault teams. But it was during his time with Ferrari that he notched up his two career wins.

ALSO READ - Retiring Brawn says he leaves F1 as strong as it has ever been

The first came at Hockenheim in 1982, followed up by a win on the iconic Italian constructor’s home turf at Imola the following season. Tragedy was behind his arrival at Ferrari as he replaced Gilles Villeneuve after his friend’s fatal accident in the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix.

Tambay was godfather to Villeneuve’s son, Jacques, who won the 1997 world title.

The Paris-born Tambay started in 123 Grand Prix, and retired in 1986 with five pole positions to his name and a highest world championship placing of fourth in 1983.

