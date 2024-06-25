MagazineBuy Print

F2 Spanish Grand Prix: Indian racer Kush Maini finishes second in sprint race

Despite suffering a wheelspin in the the beginning of his race, Invicta Racing’s Kush Maini grabbed the second spot in the sprint race at the F2 Spanish Grand Prix.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 17:49 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kush Maini of Invicta Racing during the F2 Barcelona sprint race.
Kush Maini of Invicta Racing during the F2 Barcelona sprint race. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kush Maini of Invicta Racing during the F2 Barcelona sprint race. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian racer driver Kush Maini returned back to F2 Spanish Grand Prix, and enjoyed a good weekend in Barceklona, as he grabbed the second spot in the sprint race on Saturday.

He returned to the track fresh off his first F1 test session with Alpine at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Maini, who drives for Invicta Racing, suffered a wheelspin off the start with Victor Martins of BWT Alpine taking poll on the first corner.

With Ritomo Miyata sweeping around the outside at turn 1 to go from fourth to second, ahead of Juan Manuel Correa and Maini, the Indian dropped from first to the fourth position.

On lap 2, Maini made a late move to steal a position from Correa with teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, following him to secure the fourth place.

ALSO READ | Motorsport weekend wrap: Verstappen wins third Spanish GP in a row, Correa’s emotional comeback in F2 and more

By Lap 10, Martins was able to escape from the DRS range of Miyata and led by 1.5s, while the Japanese driver held a 1.1s advantage over Maini in the podium places.

With 10 laps to go for the session to close, it seemed that the track limits became a problem for Miyata; with the driver being assigned a five-second time penalty for one too many breaches.

He earned a second time penalty in his struggle to remain ahead of Maini to bring that total up to 10-seconds with five laps remaining.

Moving into the final round, Martins finished on top of the podium with Maini moving up to second and Correa, third with Miyata’s time penalties.

The Indian, however, finished sixth in the main race.

