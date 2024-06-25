Marco Bezzecchi signs with Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi signed a multi-year contract to race with Aprilia Racing starting in 2025 on Tuesday.

This marks an important milestone for the Aprilia Racing team, with an Italian rider once again joining the top class, following Lorenzo Savadori’s MotoGP debut in 2020.

The 2025 lineup will feature Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martín Almoguera as teammates, a duo poised to elevate Aprilia to the forefront of the MotoGP standings.

Since his MotoGP debut in 2022, Marco has showcased great talent and fierce determination. These qualities have helped him achieve three wins, nine podium finishes, and pole pole positions.

Massimo Rivola, CEO Aprilia Racing, said, “ We can’t wait to embrace Bez in Noale; the Italian bike and Italian rider duo are extremely exciting, but even more so is the rider pair which will be formed with Jorge. We are really happy with our line-up for 2025, Martín and Bezzecchi were our first choices for their age, talent, grit, and determination. With them we can write a new and important chapter in the history of Aprilia Racing.”