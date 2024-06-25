MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Marco Bezzecchi signs with Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi signed a multiple-year contract to race with Aprilia Racing beginning from 2025 on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 11:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Marco Bezzecchi signed a multiple-year contract to race with Aprilia Racing beginning from 2025. 
Marco Bezzecchi signed a multiple-year contract to race with Aprilia Racing beginning from 2025.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Marco Bezzecchi signed a multiple-year contract to race with Aprilia Racing beginning from 2025.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Marco Bezzecchi signed a multi-year contract to race with Aprilia Racing starting in 2025 on Tuesday.

This marks an important milestone for the Aprilia Racing team, with an Italian rider once again joining the top class, following Lorenzo Savadori’s MotoGP debut in 2020.

The 2025 lineup will feature Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martín Almoguera as teammates, a duo poised to elevate Aprilia to the forefront of the MotoGP standings.

Since his MotoGP debut in 2022, Marco has showcased great talent and fierce determination. These qualities have helped him achieve three wins, nine podium finishes, and pole pole positions.

Massimo Rivola, CEO Aprilia Racing, said, “ We can’t wait to embrace Bez in Noale; the Italian bike and Italian rider duo are extremely exciting, but even more so is the rider pair which will be formed with Jorge. We are really happy with our line-up for 2025, Martín and Bezzecchi were our first choices for their age, talent, grit, and determination. With them we can write a new and important chapter in the history of Aprilia Racing.”

Related Topics

Marco Bezzecchi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marco Bezzecchi signs with Aprilia Racing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: A negative approach hampering England, feels former player Michael Owen
    Aneesh Dey
  3. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib appears to fake an injury, sparks ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia knocked out after Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan edges out Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller, reaches first semifinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Marco Bezzecchi signs with Aprilia Racing
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Jorge Martin to race for Aprilia in 2025, replaces Aleix Espargaro
    Reuters
  3. MotoGP 2024: Bagnaia leads Ducati one-two at home Italian Grand Prix
    Reuters
  4. Italian MotoGP, Mugello: Bagnaia wins sprint, Martin crashes after breaking lap record to clinch pole in qualifying
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Defending world champion Bagnaia wins Catalunya Grand Prix
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marco Bezzecchi signs with Aprilia Racing
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: A negative approach hampering England, feels former player Michael Owen
    Aneesh Dey
  3. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib appears to fake an injury, sparks ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia knocked out after Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan edges out Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller, reaches first semifinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment