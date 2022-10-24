Max Verstappen equalled Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s record of 13 wins in a Formula 1 season with his victory at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

Sebastian Vettel won 13 races in the 2013 season with Red Bull while Michael Schumacher achieved the feat in 2004.

Verstappen was in 2nd place in the 51st lap of the race when he overtook the leader Lewis Hamilton to move into the lead. He held the position for remaining five laps for the 13th win of the season.

The win also handed the 2022 Constructors Championship to Red Bull Racing.

