Formula One to donate one million euros to flood relief

The Imola circuit would have hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend but the race was cancelled due to the devastation caused by the flood.

Reuters
LONDON 19 May, 2023 19:04 IST
A river is seen at a high level next to the “Autodromo di Imola” after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled due to flooding on Thursday in Imola, Italy.

A river is seen at a high level next to the “Autodromo di Imola” after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled due to flooding on Thursday in Imola, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula One will donate 1 million euros (1.10 million USD) to support communities affected by flooding in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, the sport announced on Friday.

The Imola circuit would have hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend but the race was cancelled due to the devastation.

Formula One said in a statement the money would be donated to the region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

Stefano Domenicali, the Formula One chief executive who was born and grew up in Imola, said local communities faced a terrible situation.

“We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground,” he said.

“My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula One community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”

The Imola circuit is named after Ferrari founder Enzo and his son Dino, with the Maranello-based Italian luxury sportscar maker also announcing a million euro donation

