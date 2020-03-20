Coronavirus: Monaco Grand Prix cancelled for first time since 1945

The Monaco Grand Prix will not take place in 2020 as the Formula One calendar continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

F1's season opener in Australia was cancelled, while races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China had already been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The FIA then announced on Thursday that the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco grands prix would all be put back but it was later confirmed the latter race, scheduled for May 24, will not take place.



READ: Coronavirus: F1 - Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GP postponed

It had initially been hoped that the season would be able to start in the Netherlands on May 3, but that will no longer be possible, with a mandatory shutdown having been brought forward to March and April to free up room in August for postponed events.



The Dutch GP, due to return to the calendar for the first time since 1985, was set to be held at Zandvoort on May 3, with the Spanish race following a week later.

A statement from Automobile Club de Monaco confirmed the decision was based on the unknown impact of the pandemic on the F1 championship, plus the uncertainty over which teams will be able to participate and the pressure on businesses and workforces involved with the event.

It is the first time since 1954 that the iconic F1 race, famous for its street-circuit design, will not take place in the principality.

F1's managing director Ross Brawn said on Saturday he was optimistic of a "17-or-18-race championship". The earliest the F1 season can now start is on June 7 in Baku.



Winners of the celebrated race, which winds its way around the well-heeled streets of the millionaires' playground on the Riviera, include legends such as Ayrton Senna, a six-time champion, and Michael Schumacher, victorious on five occasions.

Lewis Hamilton won in Monaco in 2019 on his way to a sixth world title.

READ: Coronavirus: Le Mans 24-hour race postponed, IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix cancelled



What the Formula One calendar looks like this year



Revised 2020 Formula One calendar after Thursday's postponement of the Grands Prix in the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco:

Cancelled - March 15: Australia (Melbourne)

Postponed - March 22: Bahrain (Sakhir)

Postponed - April 5: Vietnam (Hanoi)

Postponed - April 19: China (Shanghai)

Postponed - May 3: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

Postponed - May 10: Spain (Barcelona)

Cancelled - May 24: Monaco

Still planned

June 7: Azerbaijan (Baku)

June 14: Canada (Montreal)

June 28: France (Le Castellet)

July 5: Austria (Spielberg)

July 19: Great Britain (Silverstone)

August 2: Hungary (Budapest)

August 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

September 6: Italy (Monza)

September 20 Singapore (Marina Bay)

September 27: Russia (Sochi)

October 11: Japan (Suzuka)

October 25: United States (Austin)

November 1: Mexico (Mexico City)

November 15: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 29: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)



(With inputs from AFP)