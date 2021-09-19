Motorsport Motorsport Moto GP: Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win at San Marino Pole-sitter Bagnaia, who was leading by 2.7 seconds at one stage, survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to claim a second straight Moto GP victory. Reuters MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY 19 September, 2021 19:03 IST Italy's Francesco Bagnaia celebrates winning the San Marino Moto GP race at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico in Italy on Sunday. - AP Reuters MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY 19 September, 2021 19:03 IST Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.Rookie Enea Bastianini of Avintia Ducati enjoyed a superb race to secure a podium finish after starting 12th on the grid. Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finished fourth. Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :