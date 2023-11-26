Bagnaia retains MotoGP title as Jorge Martin crashes in Valencia

Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia retained the MotoGP world crown after sole title rival Jorge Martin crashed in dramatic fashion in the Valencia MotoGP on Sunday.

Bagnaia was leading at the time on his Ducati unaware that Martin had come to grief after his Ducati-Pramac clipped Marc Marquez’s Honda resulting in both of the riders coming to grief.

Martin walked off shaking his hands in frustration whilst six-time champion Marquez limped away in what was his final race for Honda.

Martin returned to the pitlane where he burst into tears and was embraced by his team members.

The 25-year-old Spaniard had made an excellent start surging from sixth on the grid to second and pressuring Bagnaia.

However, on the second lap Martin clipped Bagnaia’s bike and although he averted total disaster he dropped down to eighth spot.

A few laps later, though, he was unable to save himself a second time and the title was delivered into 26-year-old Bagnaia’s hands.

It is the second successive year Bagnaia has won the title on the final day -- Martin had reduced his lead to just 14 points on Saturday with victory in the sprint race.