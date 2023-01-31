Haas unviels new livery for 2023 season

Haas has become the first F1 team to present its colours for the upcoming season, revealing the new livery via a series of digital renders published on Tuesday.

Haas will enter the 2023 campaign looking to continue its recent upward trajectory, having moved off the foot of the F1 constructors’ standings to eighth position under last year’s rules reset.

“We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points paying finishes. The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.” said Gene Haas, Chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Official pre-season testing runs for Haas will commence on February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit. The 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship launches with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix March 5.