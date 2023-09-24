MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hamilton says the next six months are crucial for Mercedes

The seven-time world champion, who has not won a race since 2021 and is now 38, said he was fighting hard for the team to finish second overall but major improvements had to come next season.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 18:19 IST , SUZUKA, Japan - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lewis Hamilton after the Japanese Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton after the Japanese Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Lewis Hamilton after the Japanese Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An exhausted Lewis Hamilton wrestled his Mercedes to fifth place in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday and said the team faced their biggest Formula One development challenge in coming months.

The seven-time world champion, who has not won a race since 2021 and is now 38, said he was fighting hard for the team to finish second overall but major improvements had to come next season.

“It’s tough on weekends like this, particularly when the car is such a handful,” he said. “The car felt just the same as last year, it’s bouncing and sliding.”

Hamilton managed to finish ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz but was beaten by the Italian team’s Charles Leclerc and both McLarens. Team mate George Russell finished seventh.

He said Mercedes had taken the drivers’ opinions on board.

“I think all the points that George and I give have been fully listened to,” he told Sky Sports television at Suzuka.

“I have no idea where the car is going to be next year but we are a long, long way away.

“The next six months has to be the greatest six months of development that we’ve ever, ever had to close that gap, to be really banging on the door,” said the Briton.

With Mercedes-powered McLaren finishing second and third with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Hamilton said Mercedes needed to take a good look.

“We can’t turn a blind eye to that. We’ve got to look at what they’ve done and go in that direction. That is the direction. But I truly believe my team can do it,” he said.

“We’ve always been great at putting downforce on the car, it’s just that with the way our car currently works, adding downforce isn’t working - it just makes it bounce more.

“Hopefully, with the change in philosophy, we will be back to where the team deserves to be because this is a world championship team,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lewis Hamilton /

Japanese Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: India registers its highest ODI score against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hamilton says the next six months are crucial for Mercedes
    Reuters
  3. India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: How can Indian football team qualify for round of 16 in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Gill, Iyer, Rahul, Suryakumar star as India finishes at 399/5 in first innings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Hamilton says the next six months are crucial for Mercedes
    Reuters
  2. MotoGP: Gresini waiting for Marc Marquez decision, says Ducati director Ciabatti
    Reuters
  3. Japanese Grand Prix: Happy McLaren boss Zak Brown offers to fly Piastri’s mother to Japan
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Bezzecchi takes pole to continue VR46’s domination
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Race distance shortened after drivers complain about heat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: India registers its highest ODI score against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hamilton says the next six months are crucial for Mercedes
    Reuters
  3. India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: How can Indian football team qualify for round of 16 in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Gill, Iyer, Rahul, Suryakumar star as India finishes at 399/5 in first innings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment