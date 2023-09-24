Formula One leader Max Verstappen ran away with the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday as his dominant Red Bull team secured the constructors’ title for the second year in a row.
The victory at Suzuka was the Dutch driver’s 13th of the season and left him on the brink of a third world championship after Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, his closest rival, failed to finish.
McLaren’s Lando Norris and Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, on a grand prix podium for the first time, finished second and third.
Verstappen can now seal the title with five rounds to spare at the next race in Qatar.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: JPN wins first set 25-16; Top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
- IND vs AUS live score 2nd ODI: India looks to seal series in Indore; toss at 1 PM, live streaming info
- Verstappen wins Japanese GP, Red Bull clinches constructors’ championship
- Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins three silver, two bronze medals; men’s volleyball trails Japan 16-25 in quarterfinals, Women’s cricket team reaches final
- India vs Kazakhstan Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: IND 2-2 KAZ, Sharath Kamal plays decider; women’s team goes down 2-3 to Thailand - Hangzhou 2022 updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE