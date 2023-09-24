MagazineBuy Print

Verstappen wins Japanese GP, Red Bull clinches constructors’ championship

The victory at Suzuka was the Dutch driver’s 13th of the season and left him on the brink of a third world championship after Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, his closest rival, failed to finish.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 12:20 IST , SUZUKA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Japan.
Race winner Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Japan. | Photo Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images
infoIcon

Race winner Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Japan. | Photo Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Formula One leader Max Verstappen ran away with the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday as his dominant Red Bull team secured the constructors’ title for the second year in a row.

The victory at Suzuka was the Dutch driver’s 13th of the season and left him on the brink of a third world championship after Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, his closest rival, failed to finish.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, on a grand prix podium for the first time, finished second and third.

Verstappen can now seal the title with five rounds to spare at the next race in Qatar.

