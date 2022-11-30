India’s Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing Formula E Team

India’s Jehan Daruvala has joined Mahindra Racing as a reserve driver for the 2022-23 Formula E championship.

The 24-year-old has driven in F2 for the last three years and has been part of the Red Bull junior programme. Ahead of India’s debut on the Formula E calendar with a race in Hyderabad in February 2023, Daruvala will add a local connection to the only Indian team on the Formula E grid.

Mahindra Racing has been part of the Formula E grid since the series’ inception in 2014-15. Daruvala will become only the second Indian to be part of Mahindra after Karun Chandhok did the first season as one of the two race drivers alongside Bruno Senn.

According to the team’s statement, Jehan will spend time at the team’s Banbury HQ, working on the simulator alongside engineers, providing car development and race support for drivers Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland. There are plans for him to attend some races, including the team’s inaugural home ePrix in Hyderabad, India. Daruvala recently tested for F2 team MP Motorsport in the Abu Dhabi post-season tests and could dovetail his role with Mahindra with another year in F2.

Daruvala said, “To be a part of an Indian motorsport team is a dream come true. Formula E is very competitive, and I am really excited about this new chapter of my career. Season 9 promises to be very exciting with the all-new Gen 3 car and I am looking forward to learning and contributing, especially to car development and supporting the team.”