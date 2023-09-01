MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alfa Romeo will stay in motorsport, yet to decide on F1

Swiss-based Sauber will become the Audi factory team from 2026, with the Volkswagen-owned brand taking an initial stake in January.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 18:34 IST , MONZA - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Alfa Romeo is effectively title sponsor of Sauber, who run the team, under a deal driven by the late FIAT Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne.
Alfa Romeo is effectively title sponsor of Sauber, who run the team, under a deal driven by the late FIAT Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alfa Romeo is effectively title sponsor of Sauber, who run the team, under a deal driven by the late FIAT Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Alfa Romeo will stay in motorsport but has yet to decide on Formula One after the partnership with Sauber expires at the end of the year, chief executive Jean-Philippe Imparato said at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman told Reuters that the Stellantis brand, whose car offering will be 100% electric in 2027, was still considering options.

Swiss-based Sauber will become the Audi factory team from 2026, with the Volkswagen-owned brand taking an initial stake in January.

“I had forecast to speak in July to you all on the next step but for the moment I don’t have the solution,” Imparato said in an interview after the new Alfa 33 Stradale limited edition supercar was shown off in the Monza pitlane.

“I feel that I must stay in motorsport and I will stay in motorsport. That is what I want.

“We will look for coherence. We don’t want to be stupid for Stellantis. We don’t want to be full (in) for Alfa Romeo. And we don’t want to exit from motorsport. I will not go to Rally Raid and I will not go on WRC (world rally) for obvious reasons for the story of Alfa Romeo.

“I will come back when I think we are pretty solid, we have a business plan that is not a one shot. Sustainable, solid, Italian. Not necessarily electrified, that’s not my point.”

Imparato’s comments appeared to rule out all-electric Formula E to avoid competing against other Stellantis brands DS and Maserati and hinted at a possible future partnership with another F1 team.

Also read | Sports Events in September 2023: Asian Games, Asia Cup, US Open and more

U.S.-owned Haas, who have close ties to Alfa/Sauber’s current F1 engine partner Ferrari, could be one such option possibly with a ‘re-badged’ power unit.

Alfa is effectively title sponsor of Sauber, who run the team, under a deal driven by the late FIAT Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne.

Imparato said that partnership represented the best return on investment he had seen in his 33-year career in the auto industry.

“It was reasonable, it was sized at the height of Alfa Romeo and Sauber, it was not the dreaming contract. That was 2019,” he said.

“In parallel you had the fantastic job done by the FIA and Formula One Management, who brought the top line in terms of awareness to that never seen (before).”

Formula One has surged in popularity, particularly in the United States, thanks largely to the Netflix docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’ and calendar expansion with Las Vegas this year’s big novelty.

“The problem for me is that I (now) have to find the right balance between investment, return on investment and connection with the brand positioning. That’s what we are doing today,” said Imparato.

The 333kph Stradale, of which only 33 examples will be made with all already sold, is offered with a choice of all-electric and internal combustion engine (ICE).

Imparato expected 70% of customers to choose the ICE version.

“For me there is absolutely no incompatibility between motorsport and electrification,” he said.

“Motorsport is the school of excellence. We can be in this world and chase zero emission. We can be in this world and chase sustainable development.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Alfa Romeo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alfa Romeo will stay in motorsport, yet to decide on F1
    Reuters
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
    AFP
  3. Manchester United reach transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa Conference League draw LIVE: Europa League news, Liverpool in Group E, UECL group stage draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal gets first senior Spain call-up
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Alfa Romeo will stay in motorsport, yet to decide on F1
    Reuters
  2. F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: Verstappen eyes record 10th win in a row
    Reuters
  3. Dutch Grand Prix looks to secure long-term Formula 1 future
    Reuters
  4. Dutch Grand Prix: Ricciardo may need surgery and could be out for a while
    Reuters
  5. Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen fastest in final red-flagged practice
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alfa Romeo will stay in motorsport, yet to decide on F1
    Reuters
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers
    AFP
  3. Manchester United reach transfer deadline day agreement to sign Amrabat - reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa Conference League draw LIVE: Europa League news, Liverpool in Group E, UECL group stage draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Barcelona’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal gets first senior Spain call-up
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment