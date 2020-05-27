Motorsport

Verstappen and Norris team up for virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

The virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans will see Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Lando Norris of McLaren join forces for Team Redline.

Tom Webber
27 May, 2020 16:54 IST

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will share a car for Team Redline in the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans next month.

The famous endurance race had to be moved from June 13-14 to September 19-20 after the French government advised against mass gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An online event will instead be held on the original dates, with Formula One drivers Verstappen and Norris joining forces to take part.

The duo are able to pull off the all-nighter due to significant delays to starting the F1 season, which is not scheduled to begin until July.

There are 50 teams participating in the race, with former Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella representing the Fondation Princesse Charlene de Monaco.

