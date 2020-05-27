Motorsport Motorsport Verstappen and Norris team up for virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans The virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans will see Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Lando Norris of McLaren join forces for Team Redline. Tom Webber 27 May, 2020 16:54 IST Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will team up for the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. - Getty Images Tom Webber 27 May, 2020 16:54 IST Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will share a car for Team Redline in the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans next month. The famous endurance race had to be moved from June 13-14 to September 19-20 after the French government advised against mass gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. An online event will instead be held on the original dates, with Formula One drivers Verstappen and Norris joining forces to take part. The duo are able to pull off the all-nighter due to significant delays to starting the F1 season, which is not scheduled to begin until July. There are 50 teams participating in the race, with former Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella representing the Fondation Princesse Charlene de Monaco. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos