MotoGP: Alex Marquez wins British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone

Bezzecchi finished second ahead of Maverick Vinales as world champion Francesco Bagnaia suffered a rare day off on his factory Ducati finishing down the field.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 21:03 IST , Silverstone - 2 MINS READ

AFP
(Left to right) Second-place finisher Marco Bezzecchi of Italy, first-placed finisher Alex Marquez of Spain and thrid placed finisher Maverick Vinales of Spain celebrate on the podium after the MotoGP Sprint Race at Silverstone Circuit.
(Left to right) Second-place finisher Marco Bezzecchi of Italy, first-placed finisher Alex Marquez of Spain and thrid placed finisher Maverick Vinales of Spain celebrate on the podium after the MotoGP Sprint Race at Silverstone Circuit. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON/ Getty Images
infoIcon

(Left to right) Second-place finisher Marco Bezzecchi of Italy, first-placed finisher Alex Marquez of Spain and thrid placed finisher Maverick Vinales of Spain celebrate on the podium after the MotoGP Sprint Race at Silverstone Circuit. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON/ Getty Images

Alex Marquez woke up after a “sleepy” start to hold off a late charge from Marco Bezzecchi and win the British MotoGP sprint race at Silverstone on Saturday.

Maverick Vinales completed the podium as world champion Francesco Bagnaia suffered a rare day off on his factory Ducati finishing down the field.

“It’s great to start the season again with a sprint win,” said Marquez, with MotoGP resuming after its summer break.

“I knew before that today was the day to win the sprint,” added the Ducati-Gresini rider.

“I was a little bit sleepy in the first corner but later on I said I need to push as I was feeling really good.”

Bezzecchi, riding for Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati-satellite team, had battled atrocious conditions to claim pole in a rain-drenched qualifying in the morning.

His runner-up spot moved him up to second in the riders standings, 27 points behind Bagnaia, ahead of Sunday’s main event.

Bezzecchi had been overtaken at turn two on the opening lap by Jack Miller’s KTM as Bagnaia dropped from fourth to the middle of the field.

Marquez took control at the front on lap two of 10, around half a second clear of Bezzecchi as Miller dropped out of contention.

Marquez had doubled his advantage at the half-way stage yet Bezzecchi knuckled down, inching ever closer to set up a tense final lap but Marquez held on for his first win sprint win.

“I kept focussed and was able to finish very close to him (Marquez) so I’m very happy and hoping for a dry day tomorrow,” Bezzecchi said.

Bagnaia was not the only big name to fail to deliver, with six-time world champion Marc Marquez, the winner’s brother, down in 18th and 2021 titleholder Fabio Quartararo beating one home in 21st.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

