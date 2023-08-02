MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: Rins replaces Morbidelli at Yamaha for 2024 season

The 27-year-old will move from Honda who he joined only this year and won the Americas MotoGP, the team's first victory since 2021.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 18:15 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Alex Rins celebrates after winning the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP race at the Circuit of the Americas.
FILE PHOTO: Alex Rins celebrates after winning the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP race at the Circuit of the Americas. | Photo Credit: Eric Gay/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alex Rins celebrates after winning the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP race at the Circuit of the Americas. | Photo Credit: Eric Gay/ AP

Spanish rider Alex Rins will partner 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo at Yamaha next season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old will move from Honda who he joined only this year and won the Americas MotoGP, the team’s first victory since 2021.

However, he broke a leg in the sprint race at the Italian Grand Prix in June and is still out of action -- he will miss this weekend’s British MotoGP.

“We expect Alex to be a great asset,” said Yamaha’s managing director Lin Jarvis in a statement on the team’s website.

“He has vast experience as a MotoGP rider and is known to be a natural talent and a multi-time MotoGP class race winner.”

“His win earlier this year underlines his speed, hunger, and determination to succeed.”

Rins, the championship runner-up in 2020 who has six MotoGP victories to his credit and 12 other podium finishes since he made his debut in 2017, replaces Franco Morbidelli.

The 28-year-old Italian has recorded three victories and three other podium finishes since he joined Honda in 2019.

“The Yamaha and Morbidelli partnership led to some great results, including an outstanding vice-champion title in 2020,” said Jarvis.

“It’s a shame that the last two years didn’t play out the way we both wanted and hoped for.”

“We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

