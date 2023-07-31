MagazineBuy Print

‘It’s broken again’: Another Red Bull trophy hits the floor

In Hungary last Sunday the porcelain race winner’s trophy handed to Max Verstappen toppled off the podium and smashed after McLaren’s Lando Norris popped his champagne by bashing the bottle on the ground.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 08:53 IST , SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Greg Resson a tyre technician at Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 30, 2023 in Spa, Belgium.
Greg Resson a tyre technician at Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 30, 2023 in Spa, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Greg Resson a tyre technician at Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 30, 2023 in Spa, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull suffered a second trophy malfunction in a week on Sunday after the one handed to the winning constructor at the Belgian Grand Prix was broken after a celebratory team photograph.

The race marked Red Bull’s record 12th win in 12 races this season, making it the first Formula One team to achieve such a run in a single year.

In Hungary last Sunday the porcelain race winner’s trophy handed to Max Verstappen toppled off the podium and smashed after McLaren’s Lando Norris popped his champagne by bashing the bottle on the ground.

“It’s broken again, the trophy’s broken again,” Verstappen, who has now won eight in a row and leads the championship by 125 points, shouted in footage posted by Red Bull on Instagram.

The video showed team members rushing towards the camera as others sprayed cans of Red Bull. As they ran, a pit board toppled onto the trophy placed in front of it.

“Ready for summer-BREAK,” the team commented, with the video showing team members trying to reassemble it. “Don’t worry, we could rebuild this one, and it’s on its way to Milton Keynes.”

Formula One is starting its August break following the race at Spa-Francorchamps.

