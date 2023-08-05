MagazineBuy Print

Teenager dies in accident at Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship; second such death in Chennai in 2023

Shreyas succumbed to head injuries after a crash in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI INMRC Championship. The remaining races scheduled for today and tomorrow have been cancelled.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 17:56 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Shreyas was being hailed as a rising star, as he had won several races at the National level, including four in a row, competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season. 
Shreyas was being hailed as a rising star, as he had won several races at the National level, including four in a row, competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Shreyas was being hailed as a rising star, as he had won several races at the National level, including four in a row, competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Copparam Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old rider from Bengaluru, succumbed to injuries he suffered following a crash in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday. The promoter of the event, Madras Motor Sports Club, cancelled the remaining races scheduled for the rest of the weekend.

The incident occurred soon after the start of the Rookie race for which he had qualified in pole position this morning. Exiting Turn-1, Shreyas fell following a crash and suffered a grievous head injury.

The race was red-flagged immediately, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His father, Copparam Hareesh, was at his bedside.

Shreyas is the second fatality at the Madras International Circuit this year after 59-year-old K.E. Kumar died in a Saloon Car racing accident in January. The circuit has an FIA Grade 2 licence and is also certified by the FMSCI for conducting national two-wheeler championships.

Born on July 26, 2010, Shreyas, a student of Kensri School in Bengaluru, had won several races at the National level, including four in a row, competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas said, “It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented. Shreyas, who was making waves with his prodigious racing talent, was provided medical assistance on the spot immediately after the incident and taken to the hospital.

“Under the circumstances, we have decided to cancel this weekend’s programme. The MMSC offers heartfelt condolences, and our thoughts are with his family.”

Having won the MiniGP India title, Shreyas participated in the MiniGP races in Spain, finishing in fifth and fourth positions in May this year. In August, he was scheduled to compete in the MSBK Championship 2023 at Sepang Circuit, Malaysia, representing team CRA Motorsports in the 250cc category (Group B).

