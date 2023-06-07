Magazine

Spanish rider dies at Isle of Man TT races

They said the 46-year-old was killed during the first Supertwin race and on the third and final lap between the 16th and 17th mile markers.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 09:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: KTM South African rider Brad Binder competes in the sprint race of the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera on April 29, 2023.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: KTM South African rider Brad Binder competes in the sprint race of the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera on April 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: KTM South African rider Brad Binder competes in the sprint race of the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera on April 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spanish motorcycle rider Raul Torras Martinez died in a crash during the Isle of Man TT races on Tuesday night, organisers said in a statement.

They said the 46-year-old was killed during the first Supertwin race and on the third and final lap between the 16th and 17th mile markers.

ALSO READ
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen surges ahead in F1 standings

Torras Martinez was an experienced TT competitor, making his debut on the island in 2017 and competing in a total of 21 races.

He had recorded his fastest ever lap earlier on Tuesday on his way to 20th place in the Superstock race.

“Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT course,” organisers said.

The TT races have been run since 1907 and the event ranks as one of the most dangerous in motorsport.

Six competitors died last year and Torras Martinez was the 267th fatality in the history of the event.

