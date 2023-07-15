MotoGP India 2023: All you need to know about MotoGP Bharat, live streaming info, ticket prices

Moto GP is the most prestigious form of motorcycle racing in the world. It is a non-stop race from start to finish without any pit stops.

The 2023 season has 11 teams and 22 riders - two riders from each team. This sport sees 21 Grand Prix races in 2023 and travels around the world. One of these locations this season will be India.

After Formula One’s departure from India in 2013, Moto GP is the first big-ticket motorsport race taking place at the Buddh International Circuit.

Where is the Moto GP race in India?

Moto GP Bharat this year will be hosted at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida. This is the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Buddh International Circuit is a five-kilometre-long track with a width of 12 metres. This track has 16 corners, 8 being left-hand corners and 8 being right-hand corners. The longest straight on this track is 1006 metres.

India: a country with so much passion for motorcycles! 🏍️#MotoGP is ready to take on Buddh International Circuit in 2023! 😎#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Tmf2SL9ndB — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 30, 2022

When is the Moto GP race in India?

Moto GP Bharat will be hosted from September 22 to September 24. Fans can watch the junior riders of Moto2 and Moto3 as well as the crown jewel itself, Moto GP.

How long is the Moto GP race?

The Moto GP race is 24 laps of this circuit with a total distance of 119 kilometres. Similarly, the Moto3 race is 17 laps and the Moto2 race is 19 laps and the total distance is 84.3 kilometres and 94.2 kilometres respectively.

What is the schedule of Moto GP in India?

The schedule for Moto GP Bharat is as follows: Friday, 22nd September: Practice 1 and 2 (Moto3, Moto2 and Moto GP) - 09:30 IST to 16:30 IST Saturday, 23rd September: Free Practice (Moto3, Moto2 and Moto GP) - 09:10 IST to 11:10 IST Qualifying 1 and 2 (Moto3, Moto2 and Moto GP) - 11:20 IST to 14:55 IST Moto GP Sprint Race - 15:30 IST Sunday, 24th September: Moto3 Race - 11:30 IST Moto2 Race - 12:45 IST Moto GP Race - 14:30 IST

How much does a MotoGP ticket cost in India?

Tickets for Moto GP Bharat are live now - the least expensive tickets priced at ₹800 have already been sold out. Tickets now range from ₹2500 per ticket to ₹40000 per ticket.

The ticket gives fans access to all three days. Tickets can be bought either on the Moto GP official website or on BookMyShow.

On which channel is MotoGP in India?

Fans who are unable to watch Moto GP Bharat in person can watch complete coverage of the Moto GP weekend on the Sports18 TV channel or stream on JioCinema.