Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Bezzecchi breaks lap record to take pole at Dutch Grand Prix

With a time of 1:31.472, Bezzecchi also became the 13th different polesitter at Assen in 13 visits to the Cathedral of Speed as Ducati bikes continued their dominance this season with a front row lockout.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 15:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marco Bezzecchi of Italy heads down a straight during the MotoGP of Netherlands.
Marco Bezzecchi of Italy heads down a straight during the MotoGP of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES


Marco Bezzecchi of Italy heads down a straight during the MotoGP of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Marco Bezzecchi smashed the Assen lap record on Saturday to claim pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix ahead of championship leader Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati and VR46 Racing teammate Luca Marini.

Pole position was just reward for Italian Bezzecchi who has been fastest all weekend in practice sessions as he looks to move back into second place in the championship standings after Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin leapfrogged him in Germany.

With a time of 1:31.472, Bezzecchi also became the 13th different polesitter at Assen in 13 visits to the Cathedral of Speed as Ducati bikes continued their dominance this season with a front row lockout.

Japanese manufacturer Yamaha has struggled this season but Fabio Quartararo finished a creditable fourth and will be joined on the second row by Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Honda’s troubles followed it to Assen as Marc Marquez collided with the back of Ducati’s Enea Bastianini in Q1, bringing out the yellow flags.

Marquez, who has yet to finish a race this season, will start 17th on the grid as a result.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

