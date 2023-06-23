MotoGP Bharat: UP CM Adityanath unveils first ticket, cheapest ticket to cost Rs 800

The tickets for the inaugural MotoGP Bharat to be held in Greater Noida in September range from Rs 800 to 40,000.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled the tickets sales for the premier two-wheel racing competition to be held at the Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24.

As reported by PTI earlier this month, the lowest denomination of tickets are from Rs 800 in order to cater to the mass audience. The Main Grandstand ticket prices range between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the tier a fan would prefer with a centre stage view.

A more plush and exclusive experience can be had with a ticket in the Platinum Corporate Box which is priced at Rs 40,000.

The Indian promoters of the event, Fairstreet Sports, also honoured the UP CM with the first ticket of the historic race event.

“MotoGP is the world’s biggest, fastest, and oldest bike racing competition. It is a matter of pride and joy that for the first time India will be hosting MotoGP,” Adityanath was quoted as saying in a press release.

On behalf of MotoGP, the organisers also gifted the CM a helmet of the renowned Italian rider Enea Bastianini.

MotoGP Bharat will be the biggest motorsport event to take place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix.

The tickets went live from Friday on BookMyShow.