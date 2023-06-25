MagazineBuy Print

Marquez withdraws from Dutch GP after being declared unfit

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on Sunday said he will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries suffered at last weekend's German Grand Prix.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 14:31 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marc Marquez in action.
Marc Marquez in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Marc Marquez in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on Sunday said he will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries suffered at last weekend’s German Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Spaniard pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring - a track where he has won eight times in his MotoGP career.

The Honda driver has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings, in a season so far dominated by Ducati.

Bezzecchi wins Dutch MotoGP sprint race, Bagnaia second

“I have not arrived at Assen (race track) at 100% physically. In addition to the sprain and the finger fracture, there is a fractured rib that has been causing me a lot of pain,” Marquez said in a statement.

“I woke up this morning with a lot of pain and, after a check-up, we have decided together with the medical team, not to race today to prevent it from getting worse and be able to recover in the following weeks.” 

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
