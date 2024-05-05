Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: CHE 2-0 WHU; Gallagher doubles the lead

Eight-placed Chelsea will host ninth-placed West Ham United in the Premier League 2023-24 match being played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea is coming off a dominating 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur who is facing Liverpool later in the day. On the other hand, David Moyes’ side put a dent in Liverpool’s title hopes after holding it to a 2-2 draw in its previous match in the league.

LINEUPS

Chelsea starting XI: Petrovic (gk), Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

West Ham United starting XI: Areola (gk), Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio