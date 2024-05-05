MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: CHE 2-0 WHU; Gallagher doubles the lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2023-24 match between Chelsea and West Ham United being played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Updated : May 05, 2024 19:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer contesting for the ball with West Ham United’s Thomas Soucek.
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer contesting for the ball with West Ham United’s Thomas Soucek. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer contesting for the ball with West Ham United’s Thomas Soucek. | Photo Credit: AFP

Eight-placed Chelsea will host ninth-placed West Ham United in the Premier League 2023-24 match being played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea is coming off a dominating 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur who is facing Liverpool later in the day. On the other hand, David Moyes’ side put a dent in Liverpool’s title hopes after holding it to a 2-2 draw in its previous match in the league.

LINEUPS

Chelsea starting XI: Petrovic (gk), Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

West Ham United starting XI: Areola (gk), Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio

Related Topics

Chelsea /

West Ham United /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Cole Palmer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings beats Punjab by 28 runs, climbs to third in standings
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants to field; Harshit Rana back in Kolkata Knight Riders XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: CHE 2-0 WHU; Gallagher doubles the lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: CHE 2-0 WHU; Gallagher doubles the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Haaland nets four as Man City routs Wolves 5-1
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle’s 4-1 rout sends Burnley close to the drop; Forest moves three points clear off relegation
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal keeps up title push with 3-0 win over Bournemouth
    AP
  5. Ipswich Town earns promotion to Premier League after 22 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings beats Punjab by 28 runs, climbs to third in standings
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants to field; Harshit Rana back in Kolkata Knight Riders XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: CHE 2-0 WHU; Gallagher doubles the lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment