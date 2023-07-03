MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Racing world in shock over Dilano’s death; Verstappen continues fine run

Tragedy struck the world of motorsport with the death of young racer Dilano van’t Hoff. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen made it five wins in a row with a victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 21:50 IST - 4 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
In memoriam: F1 drivers observe silence prior to the Austrian F1 Grand Prix to commemorate the passing of Dilano van’t Hoff of Netherlands.
In memoriam: F1 drivers observe silence prior to the Austrian F1 Grand Prix to commemorate the passing of Dilano van’t Hoff of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

In memoriam: F1 drivers observe silence prior to the Austrian F1 Grand Prix to commemorate the passing of Dilano van’t Hoff of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was a sad weekend for the Netherlands and the wider motorsport community, with 18-year-old Dilano van’t Hoff losing his life in a Formula European race at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

The Dutch teenager, driving for MP Motorsport, was involved in a multi-car crash on July 1.

In a wet race, the young driver lost control of the car coming out of the famous Raidillon corner that leads to the long Kemmel Straight. As he spun out, he was hit by a car from behind in conditions marred by poor visibility due to the spray.

In 2019, F2 driver Anthoine Hubert lost his life at the same venue, and F1 driver Lance Stroll called for changes to the circuit.

Meanwhile, in Austria, Max Verstappen won Red Bull’s home race convincingly, extending his championship lead with a fifth straight win of the season and seventh overall from nine events.

If one thought Verstappen winning every weekend was boring, this round of the Formula One championship was the Sprint Weekend. So on Saturday, fans had to see the reigning double world champion take pole position for it and then win the Sprint Race — later in the day — in a canter despite mixed conditions with some rain before the race.

RELATED: Verstappen wins Austrian GP 2023, takes dominance to a new level

His teammate Sergio Perez briefly gave some hope by taking the lead at the start, but Verstappen quickly bullied him out of his way in a daring move that involved the Mexican driver yielding to avoid a crash.

Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme after winning the the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria.

Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme after winning the the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

F1 2023 has become a two-tier championship in which Verstappen is the only one competing for the two titles while the other 19 drivers, including his teammate and nine teams, are there to make up the numbers and provide some excitement for the fans.

To illustrate — the 25-year-old has 229 points, and Red Bull will have a 51-point lead over Mercedes (178) in the constructors’ race only through Verstappen, without accounting for Perez’s tally of 148.

In the main Grand Prix on Sunday, for the first time in the last couple of rounds, Verstappen relinquished the lead briefly when he pitted out of sequence from the others, which briefly allowed the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to run 1-2 for a few laps.

The Red Bull was in its element at the scenic track nestled around the Styrian mountains. Verstappen clinically passed through the Ferraris without breaking a sweat after his pitstop and coasted to another win.

ALSO READ: Austrian GP: Stewards uphold Aston Martin’s protest

His teammate Perez again had a miserable qualifying, falling foul of track limits and starting down in 15th. The Mexican did well enough to salvage a third-place finish in the dominant car behind Leclerc in the Ferrari and can take heart from the fact that he returned to the podium for the first time since the Miami GP.

MotoGP

In motorcycle racing, defending champion Francesco Bagnaia took his fourth win of the season at the Dutch GP in Assen. With this, he went into the summer break with a 35-point lead over Jorge Martin, with fellow Italian Marco Bezzecchi one point further behind in third place.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia celebrates after winning the MotoGP race at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, northern Netherlands, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia celebrates after winning the MotoGP race at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, northern Netherlands, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) | Photo Credit: AP

At one of the fastest circuits on the calendar, Bezzecchi looked in fine form through the weekend after he took pole position and won the Sprint Race. But on Sunday, Bezzecchi squandered his pole position and fell to third at the start.

He eventually had to settle for second as the reigning champion Bagnaia in the factory Ducati team turned the tables on him to extend his lead.

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

MotoGP /

Francesco Bagnaia /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pawan Sehrawat’s RRR mode for Asian Games: Rehab, reinvent, redeem
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq announce Steven Gerrard as manager
    Reuters
  3. Racing world in shock over Dilano’s death; Verstappen continues fine run
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Garcia takes French hopes into Wimbledon second round
    Reuters
  5. Chamari Athapaththu creates record for highest percentage of runs in ODI team total
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. Racing world in shock over Dilano’s death; Verstappen continues fine run
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: Bazball approach is playing T20 shots in Tests
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Statsman: Smith continues to break records against India, ties with Ponting and Root
    Mohandas Menon
  4. Time to prioritise domestic cricket to sustain India’s talent pool
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. We would like to improve the sports infrastructure in villages: IOCL chairman Shrikant Vaidya
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pawan Sehrawat’s RRR mode for Asian Games: Rehab, reinvent, redeem
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq announce Steven Gerrard as manager
    Reuters
  3. Racing world in shock over Dilano’s death; Verstappen continues fine run
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Garcia takes French hopes into Wimbledon second round
    Reuters
  5. Chamari Athapaththu creates record for highest percentage of runs in ODI team total
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment